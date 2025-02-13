President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet in Washington

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

India's prime minister, Narendra Modi, will meet with President Trump here in Washington, D.C. today.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

In Trump's first term, the two men seemed to have a natural camaraderie. But these days, Trump is focused a lot on trade and immigration - two issues that could put a dent in the longstanding relationship between the U.S. and India.

MARTIN:

ASMA KHALID, BYLINE:

MARTIN:

KHALID:

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

KHALID:

MARTIN:

KHALID:

Lisa Curtis was in Trump's National Security Council during his first term. She told me that Prime Minister Modi understands Trump, and he's also offering to increase imports of American oil and gas to avoid a broader fight over trade issues. But she also knows from experience that India is a tough negotiator.

LISA CURTIS: I think there's a greater risk that a failed trade negotiation this time around could really sour the overall U.S.-India relationship. I think the expectations of the Trump team of India are higher.

MARTIN:

KHALID:

KHALID:

KHALID:

MARTIN:

