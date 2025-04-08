What's behind the push for AI in home appliances?
Home appliance companies are rushing to put AI in products. It's motivated by a few factors, including gathering data and establishing a long-term customer relationship, experts say.
Corrected: April 9, 2025 at 7:04 AM AKDT
The audio version of this story said Samsung's new washer/dryer can make phone calls. After this story aired, Samsung told NPR that the machine can't place outgoing calls directly, but can display incoming calls on its screen when paired with a smartphone.