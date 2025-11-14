© 2025 KDLL
New book collects essays of Jacob Geller, prolific YouTube cultural critic focused on games and art

WBUR
Published November 14, 2025
The cover of "How a Game Lives" beside author Jacob Geller.
The cover of "How a Game Lives" beside author Jacob Geller.

If you’re looking for cultural criticism these days, you’re just as likely to find it watching YouTube as you are reading the New Yorker.

Jacob Geller‘s video essays dwell on art, literature, and video games. He’s publishing a new book collecting his essays called “How A Game Lives.”

Geller joins us to discuss his process and why he thinks video games are as worthy of analysis as any other medium.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom