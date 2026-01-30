© 2026 KDLL
How the ICE crackdown in Minnesota has changed how people of color there move through the world

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 30, 2026 at 8:01 AM AKST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Minnesota Star Tribune columnist Laura Yuen, who has been covering how school kids are being affected by the immigration enforcement surge in and around Minneapolis.

She details how people of color, even citizens like her and her parents, are carrying their papers and passports and are nervous about being stopped and questioned by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

