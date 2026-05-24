Sunday Puzzle: Two words, one anagram
On-air challenge
I'm going to give you some made up two-word phrases in which each word has five letters. Rearrange the letters in one of these words to complete a familiar two-word phrase. Which word to anagram is for you to discover.
Ex. APPLE DICER --> Apple cider
1. BAKER PEDAL
2. BLANK SERVE
3. LEGAL FIBER
4. MAID'S TOUCH
5. REGAL PRINT
6. HUMAN BINGE
7. PEACH TRICK
8. DREAM GUARD
9. DUTCH TATER
10. PEARL DRIVE
11. CLEAN TALES
12. SHORE SENSE
Last week's challenge
Last week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minn. Name a famous actor of the past (7,7). Remove three consecutive letters from his last name, and the remaining letters in order will be the well-known lead character from a long-running series of films. What actor and character are these?
Answer: Charlie Chaplin --> Charlie Chan
Winner
Thomas Hirschman of Durham, North Carolina.
This week's challenge
This week's challenge comes from Jim Francis, of Kirkland, Wash. Think of a famous female singer (8,4). The first syllable of her first name, the second syllable of her first name backward, and last name forward again are all verbs associated with human desire. Who is this singer?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, May 28 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
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