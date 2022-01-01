Board of Directors: The KDLL Board of Directors is the licensee of the station.

Meetings:

The KDLL Board of Directors meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the KDLL studios, located at 14896 Kenai Spur Highway, Suite 303, in the Economic Development District Building. Meetings are open to the public.

The finance committee meets at 5:30 pm preceding the BOD meeting.

Membership:

The KDLL Board consists of up to nine members who are elected by current KDLL members (members who have donated within a year). Board terms run from January to January for three years, whereupon board members may choose to run for reelection. Board members must reside in the central Kenai Peninsula, have been members (making a financial contribution) for at least the previous six months before elections and may not have been employees of KDLL in the previous 12 months.

Board of Directors:

President: Shaylon Cochran - e-mail: info@kdll.org - Term 2021-2024

Vice President: Bill Larned - email: info@kdll.org - Term 2020-2023

Secretary: Laura Rhyner - email: info@kdll.org - Term 2022-2025

Treasurer: Diane Taylor - email: info@kdll.org - Term 2021-2024

Directors:

Chris Beaudoin - email: info@kdll.org - 2022-2025

Branden Bornemann - email: info@kdll.org - Term 2021-2024

Sarah Hobart - email: board@kdll.org - Term 2021-2024

Sandra Holsten - e-mail: info@kdll.org - Term 2021-2023

Kristin Mitchell - email: info@kdll.org - Term 2021-2024

*Terms run from January to January or until a successor is named

Committee Assignments:

Finance Committee:

Shaylon Cochran, Bill Larned, Diane Taylor

Community Advisory Board Liaison: Diane Taylor

Personnel Committee: Committee of the whole

Fundraising Committee: Sarah Hobart, Bill Larned, Laura Rhyner, Diane Taylor

Elections:

KDLL welcomes applications for our board of directors. Your energy and commitment could help guide our community radio station into the future. If you are familiar with KDLL and share our vision of quality, diverse community radio, you could be just the person we’re looking for.

Applications are made available in December prior to membership voting.

See the attached description of board responsibilities for more information.