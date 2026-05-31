we are glad to welcome you to the 5th Global Summit on Materials Science and Engineering, organized by United Research Forum to be held during June 10–11, 2027 at Lisbon, Portugal. The Global Summit on Materials Science and Engineering brings together researchers, scientists, engineers, academicians, students, technology experts and industry professionals to exchange knowledge on advanced materials and engineering innovation. This international event is an interesting platform for presenting research, exploring new technologies and establishing professional relationships.