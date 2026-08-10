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Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
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Adult Nintendo Switch Night

Adult Nintendo Switch Night

Our Nintendo Switch Club, but for grown ups! Join us for an evening of nostalgic games and friendly competition. You are welcome to bring your own Switch or play on one of ours! *Please note: this is a special after-hours program. Other Library services will be unavailable after 7:00pm.

Kenai Community Library
06:00 PM - 07:45 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/