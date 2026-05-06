America 250: Kick-Off Celebration!
America 250: Kick-Off Celebration!
**Location change to the Soldotna Public Library.**
Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with us!
Enjoy a Civil Air Patrol Color Guard presentation, a special VFW recognition of local veterans. Plus family-friendly activities.
Join us for an evening of community, history, and celebration!
Soldotna Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Soldotna Public Library
library@soldotna.org
Soldotna Public Library
235 N Binkley StSoldotna, Alaska 99669
(907) 262-4227
library@soldotna.org