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America 250: Kick-Off Celebration!

America 250: Kick-Off Celebration!

**Location change to the Soldotna Public Library.**

Celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with us!
Enjoy a Civil Air Patrol Color Guard presentation, a special VFW recognition of local veterans. Plus family-friendly activities.
Join us for an evening of community, history, and celebration!

Soldotna Public Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026

Event Supported By

Soldotna Public Library
library@soldotna.org
http://www.soldotna.org
Soldotna Public Library
235 N Binkley St
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
(907) 262-4227
library@soldotna.org
http://www.soldotna.org/library