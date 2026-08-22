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Bright Color With Soft Pastels @ Artzy Junkin Studio, Soldotna, AK

Bright Color With Soft Pastels @ Artzy Junkin Studio, Soldotna, AK

If you find your paintings looking a little...ho, hum...then take this workshop!

We'll learn how to add bright vivid colors to your work but still keep it looking realistically impressionistic. We'll take soft pastels, watercolors, and a wild imagination, and corral it all into a lovely painting.

Gina will demonstrate in soft pastels and bring all the supplies for everyone. It's a great time to try out a medium many people are afraid "costs too much". It's fun, lighthearted, and full of play. No pastel experience needed.

You can use the same reference photo that Gina will be using (she'll have copies) or you can bring your own. The cool tools you'll learn translate great to other work.

Date: August 22, 2026

Time: 10:00 am — 1 :00 pm

Location: Artzy Junkin Studio, 37775 Mackey Lake Rd, Soldotna, Alaska

Cost: $65, all supplies provided

Artzy Junkin Studio
$65
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gina Murrow Art with Artzy Junkin Studio (Soldotna)
6232904849
gina@ginamurrow.com
http://ginamurrow.com

Artist Group Info

Gina Murrow
gina@ginamurrow.com
https://ginamurrow.com/
Artzy Junkin Studio
37775 Mackey Lake Rd,
Soldotna, Alaska 99669
623-290-4849
gina@ginamurrow.com
https://ginamurrow.com/product-details/product/brightcolorpastels