Comics Club
Comics Club
Do you love reading Graphic Novels? This club is for you! Join us for our Comics Club! This is an informal book club for kids who love all things comics. There is no required reading. This is a time to socialize, read, draw, and learn about the world of comics. During this session, we'll practice writing the story for a comic strip!
Kenai Community Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city