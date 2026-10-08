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Firewise Your Home and Property

Firewise Your Home and Property

Join us for a presentation on protecting your home and property from wildfires with local Stewardship Forester Robert DeSoto. We will focus on creating a defensible space, hardening the home against firebrands, fire-resistant landscaping, pruning, water supply, emergency plans, and more, with time for Q&A at the end.

Kenai Community Library
05:30 PM - 06:45 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/