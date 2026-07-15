Grow with Me: Gardening with Steve Latz

Interested in learning about gardening? You are invited to meet with Steve Latz to learn more about growing flowers and vegetables. During this round table discussion, he will focus on sharing his experiences with growing food for the table and flowers for eye candy. Discussion topics will include your home garden/greenhouse/high tunnel and suggestions to maximize your return on investment. He will share the successes and failures he has learned from experience. Steve is a lifelong gardener who wants to share his knowledge and encourage you to experiment with your growing operation. Please join him and start growing!