Volunteers needed! The Kenai Weed Smackdown will focus on clipping and hand-pulling invasive species in front of the Kenai Library and at the Kenai Community Garden. Check in at our tent in the Kenai Library parking lot to learn about invasive species, then choose if you'd prefer to use hand tools to cut down Siberian pea shrub at the Library or walk over to the Garden to hand-pull fall dandelion, yellow, toadflax, and hempnettle. If you register at our Eventbrite page, you'll receive a free event T-shirt at check in!