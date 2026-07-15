Lunch & Learn: GetSetUp Medicare

Enjoy the provided food and beverages, or join us virtually through the Library website, while learning about Medicare through Gale Presents: GetSetUp, an online learning platform for adults 55+ available through the Kenai Community Library. For this session, we will watch short informational videos on the following topics: Medicare Basics: Part A & B Coverage, Medicare changes in 2026, and Medicare fraud and abuse: how to protect yourself. After, participants can practice using GetSetUp on the Library’s laptops to access Medicare information and more. Access to Gale Presents: GetSetUp is made possible through the American Library Association’s Digital Pathways: Online Health Literacy Programming for Adults initiative. Digital Pathways is developed with the support of UnitedHealthcare. It is managed by the American Library Association’s Public Programs Office. We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.