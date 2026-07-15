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Lunch & Learn: Introducing GetSetUp

Lunch & Learn: Introducing GetSetUp

Enjoy the provided food and beverages, or join us virtually through the Library website, while learning about Gale Presents: GetSetUp, an online learning platform for adults 55+ available through the Kenai Community Library. Then practice navigating the website on the Library’s laptops. This session will cover searching for classes, viewing the schedule, booking classes that match your interests, and more. Access to Gale Presents: GetSetUp is made possible through the American Library Association’s Digital Pathways: Online Health Literacy Programming for Adults initiative. Digital Pathways is developed with the support of UnitedHealthcare. It is managed by the American Library Association’s Public Programs Office. We cannot guarantee that food served at this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens.

Kenai Community Library
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street Loop
Kenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city
http://www.kenailibrary.org/