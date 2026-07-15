Reading Dogs
Reading Dogs
It’s time to cuddle up with a book and a pup! If your child would like an attentive friend to practice reading aloud to, look no further - Reading Dogs is a program designed to boost reading confidence by reading with a certified therapy dog one-on-one for 15 minutes. Recommended for elementary and middle school aged children who can read independently. Please call us at 907-283-4378 to reserve a timeslot.
Kenai Community Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city