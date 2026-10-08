Silent Book Party
Silent Book Party
Get ready to party - Reader Style! Meet fellow readers and spend some quiet time with a book. We’ll start the evening meeting other readers and getting refreshments. Next will be an hour of silent reading your choice of book. We’ll end the party sharing what we read with other attendees. Coffee and tea will be provided. For those listening to audiobooks, please remember to bring your headphones!
Kenai Community Library
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city