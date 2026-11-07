Join us for a Zoom watch party at the Kenai National Wildlife Visitor Center. Brie Drummond, Wildlife Biologist with Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, will introduce us to the world of storm-petrels and share with us what was learned about these birds in a first-in-Alaska research into their winter lives. Using geolocator tags, Refuge biologists have been able to track where fork-tail and Leach's storm-petrels go after the leave their colonies in the Fall.

In this talk, Brie will share some background information on storm-petrels and the remote islands where the project occurred, stories from the fieldwork involved in the project, and some exciting results.