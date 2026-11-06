Winter Reading Program Begins
Winter Reading Program Begins
Keep your paws warm and join the Kenai Community Library's 3rd Annual Winter Reading Program!
Think Summer Reading, but a little more chill. Our Winter Reading Program is a two-month challenge for all ages to complete reading logs to win prizes and to help you stay cozy in our darkest months!
Visit the main desk to sign up beginning December 1st to receive your logs and find your next winter read.
Kenai Community Library
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Kenai Community Library
163 Main Street LoopKenai, Alaska 99611
(907) 283-4378
bmcmilin@kenai.city