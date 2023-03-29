Homer Electric Association members to choose three new directors this election
Voting in Homer Electric Association’s 2023 election opens Friday. This year, voters in each of HEA’s three districts will decide between two candidates for the co-op’s board of directors.
District 1 includes Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna. Robert Ernst is running against incumbent Jim Duffield for that seat.
District 2 includes Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof. Dan Green is running against incumbent C.O. Rudstrom for that seat.
And District 3 represents the southern peninsula, from Kasilof down to the Kachemak Bay area. Michael Jones is running against incumbent Jim Levine for that seat.
We spoke with all the candidates ahead of the election. You can listen to our interviews, below.
There are also three proposed bylaw changes on this year’s ballot. Read about those propositions here.
HEA members can cast their ballots (1) by mail, (2) in person, at the annual meeting on May 4 at Soldotna High School and (3) online, through HEA’s electronic voting system.
District 1 (Kenai, Nikiski, parts of Soldotna)
Jim Duffield
Robert Ernst
District 2 (Soldotna, Sterling, Kasilof)
Dan Green
C.O. Rudstrom
District 3 (southern peninsula)
Michael Jones
Jim Levine
You can learn more about how to vote and read the candidates’ written bios here.