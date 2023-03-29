© 2023 KDLL
Local News

Homer Electric Association members to choose three new directors this election

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published March 29, 2023 at 9:41 AM AKDT
HEA_collage
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
Six candidates are running for three board seats this election.

Voting in Homer Electric Association’s 2023 election opens Friday. This year, voters in each of HEA’s three districts will decide between two candidates for the co-op’s board of directors.

District 1 includes Kenai, Nikiski and parts of Soldotna. Robert Ernst is running against incumbent Jim Duffield for that seat.

District 2 includes Soldotna, Sterling and Kasilof. Dan Green is running against incumbent C.O. Rudstrom for that seat.

And District 3 represents the southern peninsula, from Kasilof down to the Kachemak Bay area. Michael Jones is running against incumbent Jim Levine for that seat.

We spoke with all the candidates ahead of the election. You can listen to our interviews, below.

There are also three proposed bylaw changes on this year’s ballot. Read about those propositions here.

HEA members can cast their ballots (1) by mail, (2) in person, at the annual meeting on May 4 at Soldotna High School and (3) online, through HEA’s electronic voting system.

District 1 (Kenai, Nikiski, parts of Soldotna)

Jim Duffield

JIM DUFFIELD.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
District 1 candidate Jim Duffield.
District 1 candidate Jim Duffield

Robert Ernst

ROB ERNST.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
District 1 candidate Rob Ernst.
District 1 candidate Robert Ernst

District 2 (Soldotna, Sterling, Kasilof)

Dan Green

DAN GREEN.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
District 2 candidate Dan Green.
District 2 candidate Dan Green

C.O. Rudstrom

CO RUDSTROM.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
District 2 candidate C.O. Rudstrom.
D2 candidate C.O. Rudstrom

District 3 (southern peninsula)

Michael Jones

MIKE JONES.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
District 3 candidate Mike Jones.
District 3 candidate Michael Jones

Jim Levine

JIM LEVINE.jpg
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
District 3 candidate Jim Levine.
District 3 candidate Jim Levine

You can learn more about how to vote and read the candidates’ written bios here.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
