Assemblyman Jesse Bjorkman running for Senate District D

Nikiski’s Jesse Bjorkman announced his candidacy today for the Senate District D seat, covering the northern Kenai Peninsula, currently held by Soldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche. Republican Tuckerman Babcock is also running for the seat.

Bjorkman has been a teacher at Nikiski Middle/High School for over a decade and has been on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly for three years. He says he’s also been a commercial drift fisherman in Cook Inlet for 10 seasons, is a lifelong sport fisherman and is on the local Safari Club International board. He says he hopes to bring his experience in public service and his values as a parent, husband and hard-working Alaska resident to the Senate.

Bjorkman spoke with KDLL's Jenny Neyman.