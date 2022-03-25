© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Local News

Assemblyman Jesse Bjorkman running for Senate District D

KDLL | By Jenny Neyman
Published March 25, 2022 at 2:33 PM AKDT
Jesse Bjorkman.jpg
Courtesy Jesse Bjorkman
/
Jesse Bjorkman

Nikiski’s Jesse Bjorkman announced his candidacy today for the Senate District D seat, covering the northern Kenai Peninsula, currently held by Soldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche. Republican Tuckerman Babcock is also running for the seat.

Bjorkman has been a teacher at Nikiski Middle/High School for over a decade and has been on the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly for three years. He says he’s also been a commercial drift fisherman in Cook Inlet for 10 seasons, is a lifelong sport fisherman and is on the local Safari Club International board. He says he hopes to bring his experience in public service and his values as a parent, husband and hard-working Alaska resident to the Senate.

Bjorkman spoke with KDLL's Jenny Neyman.

Tags

Local News Election 2022Alaska Primary ElectionSenate District D
Jenny Neyman
Jenny Neyman has been the general manager of KDLL since 2017. Before that she was a reporter and the Morning Edition host at KDLL.
See stories by Jenny Neyman
