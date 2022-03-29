Two die in Kasilof car crash

Two Kenai Peninsula residents died in a head-on car crash in Kasilof Sunday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Hannah Hill, of Kenai, and 31-year-old Jessica Neff, of Soldotna, died when their car collided with another on Cohoe Loop Road, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said they received a call around 7:45 Sunday evening that there had been a collision around milepost 12 of Cohoe Loop. They determined Hill’s car, a 2018 Ford Focus, was traveling west at a high speed when it crossed over the yellow center line and into the eastbound lane, where 42-year-old Michael Smith, of Kasilof, was driving in a 2000 Chevrolet pickup. Troopers say the cars collided head on.

Both cars sustained damage and were towed, and both Hill and Neff were pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was transported to Central Peninsula Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Officials say they notified next of kin and are continuing to investigate the incident.