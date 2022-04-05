Bing's Landing boat launch closed for maintenance this month

The popular Bings Landing boat launch, near Sterling, will be closed for most of the month for maintenance.

Jack Blackwell is superintendent of parks for the Kenai-Prince William Sound Region. He said the closure is necessary so contractors can revamp the boat ramp.

“This will replace the existing ramp with a little longer one that’s keyed into the river bed so we won’t have that big drop off," he said.

He said the project is funded by the state and money from the federal Sport Fish Restoration Act. Blackwell said boats motoring at the gap between the ramp's edge and the river bed can contribute to bank erosion.

"It'll be a nice improvement, a lot easier to back your boat trailers into the water and not have to deal with the trailers falling off the edge of the ramp," he said.

He said the $120,000 construction contract was awarded to Kenai's Peninsula Construction. They’re slated to finish up by April 22, though he says there’s a possibility it’s done before that.

