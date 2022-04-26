Some peninsula mail destroyed in trailer fire

A mail truck bound for the Kenai Peninsula was destroyed along with its contents in a fire early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Postal Service.

The USPS said in a press release the driver of the semi-truck escaped without injuries. But the truck and the mail inside were a total loss, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services, which responded to the Seward Highway fire along with crews from Moose Pass.

The USPS release said the truck left from Anchorage early Tuesday and was delivering mail to Niksiki, Kasilof and Clam Gulch, as well as several communities on the southern Kenai Peninsula — including Ninilchik, Anchor Point, Homer, Fritz Creek and Nikolaevsk — and on the other side of Kachemak Bay — including Nanwalek, Port Graham and Seldovia.

The USPS said it will send affected customers a letter and asks those who are expecting mail and packages to call the Postal Service Call Center at 1-800-275-8777. Claims for packages can be filed on the USPS site.

The USPS said the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.