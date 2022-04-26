Statewide summary predicts record-hitting run in Bristol Bay and below-average harvests in Cook Inlet

Alaska fishermen could see a record sockeye salmon harvest of 74 million fish this year, most of which will come from Bristol Bay. That’s according to the commercial fishing forecast summary released by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game ahead of the 2022 season.

The department is expecting a return of over 75.27 million sockeye to Bristol Bay, of which nearly 59.54 million would be available for harvest. The predictions have industry insiders wondering if harvesters and processors there will be able to keep up .

The forecast in Cook Inlet, on the other hand, is considered “weak” by the department. The same Fish and Game forecast predicts a total run of 4.97 million sockeye to Upper Cook Inlet, of which about 2.05 million should be available for commercial harvest.

While the numbers are below average, they’re not surprising. Cook Inlet has seen a string of below-average commercial seasons.

And still, Pacific Star Seafoods Plant Manager Nate Berga, of Kenai, said he’s hopeful.

The 2020 season was really bad, as markets were unsettled by the pandemic. Fishermen caught less salmon and they didn’t earn as much per pound as they did in years prior.

Last year was an improvement, both for catches and price per pound. Berga thinks that’s heartening for fishermen and is expecting a decent turnout in the fishery.

"I think after last season, they’re encouraged," he said. "There’s a little wind in their sails. So we’re anticipating a fair amount coming up.”

He said regardless of the forecast, what matters are the restrictions Fish and Game puts on fishermen during the season.

Even though the run didn’t do great last year , Berga said Fish and Game gave the drift fleet time to get out on the water and fish.

“Regardless of the run and how healthy it might look, if you’re not in the water fishing you’re not making a living," Berga said.

A large subset of permit holders won’t be able to fish this year, since the feds closed a swath of Cook Inlet to commercial salmon fishing in 2020. Fishermen from the gear group that represents Cook Inlet gillnetters, the United Cook Inlet Drift Association, argued their case in court Friday in an attempt to get that order stopped before the season starts.

The Fish and Game forecast also predicts a slightly below-average run for the Kenai River — an estimated 2.9 million fish on the Kenai, compared with a 20-year average of 3.7 million.

Ray DeBardelaben is a Kenai River guide and president of the Kenai River Professional Guide Association.

He said last year, guides saw more consistent pulses of sockeye coming into the river as commercial fishermen took a hit. East side set-netters were restricted from fishing last year due to paired restrictions with the Kenai king salmon run.

At the same time, one million more sockeye passed through the Kenai River sonar than Fish and Game had aimed for — known as overescapement. At the end of the season, Fish and Game upped the bag limit for sportfishermen in part to control that run .

DeBardelaben said that can be a lot to take.

“Usually in late July, August, they go to six sockeye a day," he said. "That’s just an extra workload for in-river sport fishermen. So I think it will probably just hopefully stay at three per person, per day.”

Fish and Game’s escapement goal for the Kenai River for 2022 is 1.1 to 1.4 million sockeye.

This year is also a pink salmon year. Fish and Game is forecasting a commercial harvest of 391,000 pinks in 2022.