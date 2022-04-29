Econ 919 — Kenai Chamber under new direction

Summer is the busiest season for Kenai and its businesses.

And this summer, those businesses will see a new face at the helm of the Kenai Chamber of Commerce.

Brett Perry is joining the Kenai Chamber as its new executive director. He’s replacing Brittany Brown, who stepped down earlier this year.

Perry’s originally from San Antonio, Texas and came to Alaska with the U.S. Army. He’s lived in Soldotna for almost five years.

This is his first week on the job. And he said it’s been a bit like drinking out of a firehose.