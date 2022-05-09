Challenger Center lists off food security program

When you think of the Challenger Learning Center, you probably think of space stations, Moon landings and missions to Mars. But what are astronauts going to eat when they get there?

Marnie Olcott, executive director of the Challenger Center, says food security and sustainability has always been part of NASA’s mission and part of the Challenger Center’s, as well.

“Food security and crop selection has been a part of our simulated space mission since we opened 22 years ago. And NASA has studied and continues to study it for a very long time," Olcott said. "… So when they’re talking about going into further space exploration, they do have to have some types of means to feed the pioneers that are going to be doing those long hauls into space.”

The center got grant funding to put on a series of three workshops about food security and sustainability, the first being Saturday. It’s free — including lunch catered by Where It’s At. It’s open to the public. Kids are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required, though, to get a headcount for lunch.

This first workshop is on growing methods, crop selection and soils, mostly for beginner gardeners but there will be material for more advanced growers.

"So we’re going to go through a history of seeds and it’s going to be for beginner gardeners, people who are wanting to get an introduction to gardening and what their options may be. And then, towards the end of the day, we’re going to actually go through some more maybe more advance gardening stuff, as far as seed saving. So maybe you have an established garden or greenhouse but maybe you order your seeds in every year. The last potion of the day is going to be on how to actually save your seeds to be able to use the following year,” Olcott said.

There will be a panel discussion on growing methods, including hotbeds, containers, hydroponics and greenhouses, and a session on protecting your garden from pests. Crop selection will include a discussion of space and lighting needs and nutrition.

“Not just nutrition for the crops that you select to grow but also the nutritional value that those crops could give to you," Olcott said "Being able to make a choice of, ‘Do I want to grow some type of green, such as Swiss chard vs. lettuce? Given if I have a small amount of space, which is going to be more nutrition value for me and also what kind of crop am I going to be able to preserve to eat throughout the year?’”

The seed saving demonstration will be hands-on, as will a section of the soil health discussion on building worm beds. One lucky participant will get to take home a worm bed.

The day will end with a workshop on building grow buckets, but that’s already full. The main workshop, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., still has space open. Register on the Challenger Learning Center’s website, akchallenger.org.

The next two workshops haven’t been scheduled yet. One will be on foraging and local harvest and the last will be on food preservation. Olcott will have more information to share at the Saturday workshop.