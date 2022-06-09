Two injured in Sterling Highway crash, road back open to traffic

Two-way traffic is moving again on the Sterling Highway after a crash closed the road in both directions near the Russian River Ferry.

The road was closed for several hours around Milepost 55.5 Thursday while Troopers respond to and investigate the crash, which injured at least two people. The Troopers sent out the first notice of the crash through Nixle alerts around 12:45 p.m. today.

Cooper Landing Emergency Services Fire Chief Riley Shurtleff said the crash involved an RV and a pickup truck. He said one patient was transported by air and another was transported by a CLES vehicle.

Just before 5:30 p.m., he said the road was back open to traffic in both directions.

Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel said he did not have more details about the crash at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.