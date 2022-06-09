© 2022 KDLL
Local News

Two injured in Sterling Highway crash, road back open to traffic

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published June 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM AKDT
live camera russian river.jfif
Alaska 511
/
A screenshot from the Alaska 511 camera at Mile 55 shows traffic by the crash site.

Two-way traffic is moving again on the Sterling Highway after a crash closed the road in both directions near the Russian River Ferry.

The road was closed for several hours around Milepost 55.5 Thursday while Troopers respond to and investigate the crash, which injured at least two people. The Troopers sent out the first notice of the crash through Nixle alerts around 12:45 p.m. today.

Cooper Landing Emergency Services Fire Chief Riley Shurtleff said the crash involved an RV and a pickup truck. He said one patient was transported by air and another was transported by a CLES vehicle.

Just before 5:30 p.m., he said the road was back open to traffic in both directions.

Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel said he did not have more details about the crash at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

Sabine Poux
