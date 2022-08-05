© 2022 KDLL
Local News

Dispatches from Salmonfest

KDLL | By Sabine Poux,
Riley Board
Published August 5, 2022 at 5:46 PM AKDT
DSCN2610.JPG
Riley Board
/
KDLL
Alaska-based Roland Roberts Band at SalmonFest 2022.

Salmonfest starts today at the fairgrounds in Ninilchik.

KDLL Riley Board was at the festival this afternoon talking to the folks that make the three-day event a celebration of salmon and music.

The cause

Year after year, the festival has made protecting Bristol Bay and its fish a big focus. And the event features a "Salmon Causeway," lined with booths representing different causes from around Alaska.

This year, the Causeway is circus-themed. Its organizer was dressed for the part — as a circus clown named "Footy."

Salmon Causeway

The music

The festival brings out dozens of band from around the country.

For some of the acts, the festival is a chance to get out to the Kenai Peninsula and see the sights

For Rachel Turner — whose dad is a Kenai River fishing guide — it's more of a homecoming.

Free Creatures

Local group BenJammin & The Jammin Band was the first band of the day to play. Despite some technical difficulties, band members say it was a great time.

BenJammin & The Jammin Band

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL. A recent graduate of Middlebury College, where she studied linguistics, English literature and German, Board was editor-in-chief of The Middlebury Campus, the student newspaper, and completed work as a Kellogg Fellow, doing independent linguistics research. She has interned at the Burlington Free Press, covering the early days of the pandemic's effects on Vermont communities, and at Smithsonian Institution's Folklife, where she wrote about culture and folklife in Washington, D.C. and beyond. Board hails from Sarasota, Florida.
