Dispatches from Salmonfest
Salmonfest starts today at the fairgrounds in Ninilchik.
KDLL Riley Board was at the festival this afternoon talking to the folks that make the three-day event a celebration of salmon and music.
The cause
Year after year, the festival has made protecting Bristol Bay and its fish a big focus. And the event features a "Salmon Causeway," lined with booths representing different causes from around Alaska.
This year, the Causeway is circus-themed. Its organizer was dressed for the part — as a circus clown named "Footy."
The music
The festival brings out dozens of band from around the country.
For some of the acts, the festival is a chance to get out to the Kenai Peninsula and see the sights
For Rachel Turner — whose dad is a Kenai River fishing guide — it's more of a homecoming.
Local group BenJammin & The Jammin Band was the first band of the day to play. Despite some technical difficulties, band members say it was a great time.