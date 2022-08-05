Dispatches from Salmonfest

Salmonfest starts today at the fairgrounds in Ninilchik.

KDLL Riley Board was at the festival this afternoon talking to the folks that make the three-day event a celebration of salmon and music.

The cause

Year after year, the festival has made protecting Bristol Bay and its fish a big focus. And the event features a "Salmon Causeway," lined with booths representing different causes from around Alaska.

This year, the Causeway is circus-themed. Its organizer was dressed for the part — as a circus clown named "Footy."

Salmon Causeway Listen • 3:42

The music

The festival brings out dozens of band from around the country.

For some of the acts, the festival is a chance to get out to the Kenai Peninsula and see the sights

For Rachel Turner — whose dad is a Kenai River fishing guide — it's more of a homecoming.

Free Creatures Listen • 7:32

Local group BenJammin & The Jammin Band was the first band of the day to play. Despite some technical difficulties, band members say it was a great time.