Art auction submissions due tomorrow

Jenny Neyman / KDLL "The Fleets in Kasilof" by Susan Watkins.

The Kenai Art Center is still accepting art for its upcoming September Harvest Art Exhibit and Auction.

The center is looking for original pieces to display through the month before they’re auctioned off at the Sept. 24 event — a fundraiser for the center. This year’s auction is the first since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline for art submissions is tomorrow. Works and written descriptions can be dropped off at the art center before 5 p.m.

Art is one part of the auction. Art Center Executive Director Alex Rydlinski said there will be other auction items attendees can bid on, too, as well as hors d'oeuvres and drinks.

Tickets are $50 for attendees and available for purchase during the center’s normal hours, between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The opening reception for the exhibit, meanwhile, is next Thursday Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.