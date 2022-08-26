© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Local News

Art auction submissions due tomorrow

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published August 26, 2022 at 5:38 PM AKDT
art center 1.JPG
Jenny Neyman
/
KDLL
Karol Reishus Pomplin poses at the Kenai Art Center with her painting of Lower Russian Lake, called "Rolig Innsjø — Tranquil Lake."
art center 2.JPG
Jenny Neyman
/
KDLL
"The Fleets in Kasilof" by Susan Watkins.

The Kenai Art Center is still accepting art for its upcoming September Harvest Art Exhibit and Auction.

The center is looking for original pieces to display through the month before they’re auctioned off at the Sept. 24 event — a fundraiser for the center. This year’s auction is the first since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline for art submissions is tomorrow. Works and written descriptions can be dropped off at the art center before 5 p.m.

Art is one part of the auction. Art Center Executive Director Alex Rydlinski said there will be other auction items attendees can bid on, too, as well as hors d'oeuvres and drinks.

Tickets are $50 for attendees and available for purchase during the center’s normal hours, between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

The opening reception for the exhibit, meanwhile, is next Thursday Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

Tags

Local News Kenai Art Center
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
Related Content