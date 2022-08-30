Anchor Point man killed after accidentally firing his own weapon

An Anchor Point man died this weekend after accidentally discharging his own gun and shooting himself.

Alaska State Troopers say they found the body of 80-year-old Kenneth Defrancesco, on Sunday afternoon at his home after responding to a reported death. Defrancesco was first found deceased by a friend who was checking up on him after Defrancesco failed to respond to texts and calls.

According to the trooper dispatch, a scene investigation revealed Defrancesco was exiting his vehicle when a firearm he was carrying fell out of its holster and fired off a round, fatally wounding him some time in the previous 24 hours. His body is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The dispatch says that there is no sign of foul play.