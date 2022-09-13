© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Local News

Bivalent boosters now available in Kenai

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published September 13, 2022 at 11:54 PM AKDT
Russian-Jack-COVID-vaccine-clinic-9-0429-1536x1024.jpeg
Hannah Lies
/
Alaska Public Media
A nurse prepares to administer a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine at a clinic in Anchorage.

Newly authorized COVID-19 booster shots are now available at Kenai Public Health and at some pharmacies on the Kenai Peninsula.

The boosters are bivalent boosters, meaning they cover both the original COVID-19 strain and the new variants circulating most dominantly today.

Public Health Nurse Tami Marsters said a shipment of vaccines from the state arrived in Kenai Tuesday. She said Kenai Public Health will start vaccinating people by appointment Wednesday.

"It has to be a booster shot — it cannot be one of your primary series," she said. "And it has to be two months since your last COVID shot."

Her center has the Moderna bivalent boosters, available for people who are 18 or older.

There’s also a Pfizer-BioNTech booster for patients 12 and older. Marsters said Kenai Public Health does not yet have that vaccine in stock.

She said people who want a booster can call Kenai Public Health at (907) 335-3400.

You can find vaccine appointments for local pharmacies at vaccine.gov. As of this afternoon, the only central peninsula location showing appointments for the bivalent boosters is Walgreens in Soldotna.

Tags

Local News vaccine
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
Related Content