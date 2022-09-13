Bivalent boosters now available in Kenai

Newly authorized COVID-19 booster shots are now available at Kenai Public Health and at some pharmacies on the Kenai Peninsula.

The boosters are bivalent boosters, meaning they cover both the original COVID-19 strain and the new variants circulating most dominantly today.

Public Health Nurse Tami Marsters said a shipment of vaccines from the state arrived in Kenai Tuesday. She said Kenai Public Health will start vaccinating people by appointment Wednesday.

"It has to be a booster shot — it cannot be one of your primary series," she said. "And it has to be two months since your last COVID shot."

Her center has the Moderna bivalent boosters, available for people who are 18 or older.

There’s also a Pfizer-BioNTech booster for patients 12 and older. Marsters said Kenai Public Health does not yet have that vaccine in stock.

She said people who want a booster can call Kenai Public Health at (907) 335-3400.

You can find vaccine appointments for local pharmacies at vaccine.gov. As of this afternoon, the only central peninsula location showing appointments for the bivalent boosters is Walgreens in Soldotna.