Cooper Landing has some of state's fastest growing home prices

Cooper Landing has some of the fastest-growing home prices in the state, and more than a dozen of the other Alaskan cities with the fastest-increasing home prices are also on the Kenai Peninsula.

A recent article in the data journalism publication Stacker used the Zillow Home Values Index to analyze changes in home prices between July 2021 and July 2022. The article ranks the 37 Alaska locations with the greatest home price increases during that period.

Cooper Landing is ranked in second — after only Anchorage. According to the article, home prices in the community have gone up more than $46 thousand in the last year, for an 11% increase. Over the past five years, home values have increased by a staggering 38%, more than $126 thousand.

More than half of the towns ranked in the top 20 for fastest-growing home prices are on the peninsula. These include Clam Gulch, Anchor Point, Kasilof, Soldotna and Seldovia. The peninsula also makes up most of the top ten, with Hope, Seward, Moose Pass, Sterling, Homer and Halibut Cove all highly ranked along with Cooper Landing.