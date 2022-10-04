© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KDLL, make a donation today!
Local News

Oil and gas jobs slow to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published October 4, 2022 at 8:42 PM AKDT
Cook-inlet-oil-696x464.jpg
Rashah McChesney/Alaska Energy Desk
/
Oil and gas jobs crashed during the pandemic and have been slow to rebound since, according to the state's October issue of Trends.

Employment in Alaska’s oil and gas sector is still lagging in 2022, according to an October report from the Alaska Department of Labor.

Jobs have been slow to recover across many industries since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The report said Alaska lost about 26,270 jobs in 2020.

But oil and gas — which is tied to roughly 1 in 5 jobs in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, according a 2021 report from the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District — is having an especially hard time bouncing back. The industry lost over 2,046 jobs in 2020 and then another 1,489 in 2021.

“I would’ve expected that employment would’ve recovered more than it has so far,” said Neal Fried, an economist with the State of Alaska.

Fried said last month that even though oil prices have been relatively high and companies have more money to spend, it hasn’t been followed by a big surge in activity.

He said that’s partly because the state's industry is very project-oriented. There’s often a longer lag time between changes in oil prices and new investment than there may be elsewhere.

“And some of it’s just been reluctance of investment,” Fried said. “And that’s nationally, and internationally. That’s not just in Alaska. It’s just been more accentuated in Alaska than it’s been elsewhere”

Even when there are new oil and gas projects, like those offshore in Cook Inlet and a potential project in Willow, those projects often create temporary jobs, not permanent ones, according to the department's report.

Still, Alaska is gaining some jobs in the industry — just slowly. The report estimates the state will see an additional 2,000 oil and gas jobs by 2030, which would bring the industry to just above its pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, the Gulf Coast Region of Alaska, which includes the Kenai Peninsula, saw an overall rate of job growth of just over 3 percent from Aug. 2021 to Aug. 2022, according to the state’s report.

Tags
Local News oil and gasAlaska Department of Labor
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
Related Content
  • Nikiski Speedway
    Local News
    Gas prices remain high in Alaska while declining nationwide
    Riley Board
    While gas prices across the nation have been steadily decreasing since they peaked mid-June, Alaska drivers The statewide average is still $5.21 today. In Kenai, most gas stations are advertising around $5.55.
  • cook_inlet_tide.jpeg
    Local News
    Congress directs feds to hold Cook Inlet lease sale before year's end
    Sabine Poux
    The 730-page Inflation Reduction Act, President Joe Biden’s signature, tackles tax and health reform and invests billions in renewable energy. It also requires the feds to hold several lease sales this year — including a long-contested sale in Cook Inlet.
  • Econ Ukraine.png
    Local News
    Econ 919 — Global instability has local impacts
    Sabine Poux
    For most Americans, Russia’s invasion into Ukraine is part of a foreign, distant war. The burden of that war is hitting the people of Ukraine and their neighbors.But the rest of the world will feel the economic aftershocks of the invasion.