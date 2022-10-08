Register to vote by tomorrow for November election

One election is over on the Kenai Peninsula. But it’s not time to civically disengage yet.

This Sunday is the last day to register to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. And there are a lot of races for Kenai Peninsula voters to decide.

For Alaska State House — Republican Justin Ruffridge is challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Ron Gillham for District 7, representing Kenai and Soldotna (per new districts, after redistricting from the 2020 Census). For District 8, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula, incumbent Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter is running unopposed to keep his seat for another term.

Republicans Tuckerman Babcock and Jesse Bjorkman and nonpartisan candidate Andy Cizek are all running for Alaska Senate District D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula down to Clam Gulch. That seat is currently held by Republican Sen. Peter Micciche.

There is also one house seat and one senate seat open for voters on southern Kenai Peninsula. Nonpartisan candidates Ginger Bryant and Louie Flora are challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Sarah Vance for House District 6. On the state senate side, Republicans Walter Jones and Heath Smith are challenging incumbent Republican Rep. Gary Stevens for District C.

And all Alaska voters will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor, U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative. Voters will also decide on Ballot Measure 1 — which will decide whether the state should have a constitutional convention. Voters will rank their top choices for those races.

"These next elections are vitally important in deciding what our state is going to do," said Alex Koplin, with voter education organization Kenai Peninsula Votes.

You can register to vote online, at voterregistration.alaska.gov , with a state ID or driver's license. And submit an application for a by-mail absentee ballot by Oct. 29. For sample ballots, click here.

We’re holding candidate forums for the local state house and senate races this month, in conjunction with The Peninsula Clarion, League of Women Voters and Soldotna Public Library. Tune in Monday at 6 p.m. for our forum with the District 7 and 8 candidates for state house. You can join us at the library or listen live on KDLL.