KDLL got its start about 40 years ago. We thought it would be a perfect time to bring in early board members Marion Nelson and Jon Lillevik to talk about what it was like to drum up support for public radio back in the late '70s and '80s — back when the station went by an entirely different group of call letters. (Does KCZP ring a bell for anyone?)