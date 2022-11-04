Soldotna man dies in crash near Summit Lake

A Soldotna man died in a single vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway today, near Lower Summit Lake, amid dangerous winter driving conditions.

Alaska State Troopers said 65-year-old David Blackley was northbound on the Seward Highway this morning in a 2003 Ford F350 when it “left the roadway on the right side of the highway and overturned,” according to a trooper dispatch , around mile 47.5 of the highway. Troopers said the road surface was slick and covered with snow.

Troopers said they responded to the accident at about 9:55 a.m. and that Blackley was pronounced dead at the scene. They said next of kin have been notified.