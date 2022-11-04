© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Local News

Soldotna man dies in crash near Summit Lake

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published November 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM AKDT
summit lake.jfif
Alaska 511
The Seward Highway at mile 45.8.

A Soldotna man died in a single vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway today, near Lower Summit Lake, amid dangerous winter driving conditions.

Alaska State Troopers said 65-year-old David Blackley was northbound on the Seward Highway this morning in a 2003 Ford F350 when it “left the roadway on the right side of the highway and overturned,” according to a trooper dispatch, around mile 47.5 of the highway. Troopers said the road surface was slick and covered with snow.

Troopers said they responded to the accident at about 9:55 a.m. and that Blackley was pronounced dead at the scene. They said next of kin have been notified.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
