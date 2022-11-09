© 2022 KDLL
Local News

Through salmon and social media, Kenaitze Tribal member helps 'Get Out the Native Vote'

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published November 9, 2022 at 6:09 PM AKST
IMG_8664.jpg
Jeremy Schimmel
/
Courtesy of Sam Schimmel
In the lead-up to 2020 election, Schimmel ran a campaign called Fishing for a Vote, using a grant from the Center for Native American Youth.

Election Day is a culmination of months and months of hard work — not only from the candidates on the ballot, but also from those working to get out the vote in their communities at home.

Advocates with Get Out the Native Vote have been spending the lead-up to this week's election registering and mobilizing Alaska Native voters. Sam Schimmel, 22, is a member of the Kenaitze Indian Tribe and works with Get Out the Native Vote from Kenai, where he was born and raised — and now from Washington D.C., where he’s a law student. Still, he's been helping spread the word about this week's election from afar.

Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
