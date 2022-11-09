Through salmon and social media, Kenaitze Tribal member helps 'Get Out the Native Vote'

Election Day is a culmination of months and months of hard work — not only from the candidates on the ballot, but also from those working to get out the vote in their communities at home.

Advocates with Get Out the Native Vote have been spending the lead-up to this week's election registering and mobilizing Alaska Native voters. Sam Schimmel, 22, is a member of the Kenaitze Indian Tribe and works with Get Out the Native Vote from Kenai, where he was born and raised — and now from Washington D.C., where he’s a law student. Still, he's been helping spread the word about this week's election from afar.