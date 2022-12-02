© 2022 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Local News

One dead in Anchor Point crash

KDLL | By Sabine Poux
Published December 2, 2022 at 4:18 PM AKST
IMG_9944.jpg
Hope McKenney
/
KBBI
The Old Sterling Highway in Anchor Point.

Updated 5 p.m.

A two-vehicle collision killed one, injured another and closed the Sterling Highway in both directions for several hours this afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said they received a call just after noon Friday about the collision, at mile 162 of the Sterling Highway, near Anchor Point. Troopers found a Dodge pickup truck and a Kia SUV had collided, head-on, in the highway’s southbound lane. The driver of the SUV was found dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup was experiencing pain and was transported to South Peninsula Hospital for treatment, according to the trooper dispatch. Troopers said next of kin of the deceased were contacted and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The road reopened in both directions around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel. He said troopers plan on identifying the deceased tomorrow.

You can check ongoing traffic conditions here.

Tags
Local News Alaska State TroopersAnchor Point
Sabine Poux
Sabine Poux is the news director at KDLL. Originally from New York, she's lived and reported in Argentina and Vermont, where she fell in love with local news. She covers all things central peninsula but is especially interested in stories related to energy and fishing. She'd love to hear your ideas at spoux@kdll.org.
See stories by Sabine Poux
