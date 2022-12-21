Flu cases still up statewide

Cases of influenza are up in Alaska this month — an earlier-than-usual start to flu season.

But Alaska’s case rate is lagging behind the rest of the country and might be peaking, according to a Wednesday update from the Alaska Department of Health.

Flu cases in Alaska typically peak later in the season — in 2019, as late as February. This year, cases rose sharply in November and remain higher than usual. Most of the cases are Influenza A, a strain of the virus that is covered by the flu vaccine.

“It’s not too late to get the vaccine,” said Kenai Public Health Nurse Julie Bunch. “What’s happened is it’s happened a little sooner. But Alaska is lagging right behind the influenza season [in the Lower 48]. So we say, come on in.”

Regular and high-dose shots are available at Kenai Public Health and pharmacies around the peninsula.

The flu spreads through droplets. So this holiday season, Bunch recommended taking the usual precautions — mask and social distance, when possible, and wash your hands often.

Bunch said Alaska continues to see a high rate of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — a virus that can be particularly damaging to babies and older people.

“That seems to be trending and leveling off. Pediatric hospitalizations are stabilizing,” Bunch said.

Kenai Public Health is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.