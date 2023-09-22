© 2023 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Cruise ship spends four days stuck in Seward

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:16 PM AKDT
The Seward docks in Sept. 2023.
Hunter Morrison
/
KDLL
The Seward docks in Sept. 2023.

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship spent an extra four days in Seward because of fall storms in Southeast.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean International said the Radiance of the Seas was originally scheduled to depart Seward last Friday, Sept. 15. However, a storm forecasted for the Gulf Alaska led the company to make itinerary changes, and skip visits to Juneau, Skagway, Haines and Icy Bay Point.

Royal Caribbean canceled two prior sailings of Radiance of the Seas in August and earlier in September because of issues with the ship’s engine.

Royal Caribbean says the ship finally departed Seward on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and headed to Ketchikan, one of its originally scheduled ports. It said today, the ship is on its way to Vancouver. Cruisehive.com reports that passengers were refunded 50% of their cruise fare in the form of onboard credit.

Tags
Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsSewardcruises
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America reporter covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula for KDLL.
See stories by Riley Board
