Cruise ship spends four days stuck in Seward

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship spent an extra four days in Seward because of fall storms in Southeast.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean International said the Radiance of the Seas was originally scheduled to depart Seward last Friday, Sept. 15. However, a storm forecasted for the Gulf Alaska led the company to make itinerary changes, and skip visits to Juneau, Skagway, Haines and Icy Bay Point.

Royal Caribbean canceled two prior sailings of Radiance of the Seas in August and earlier in September because of issues with the ship’s engine.