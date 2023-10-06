Fly fishing film fest coming to Kenai

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to Kenai next Monday. Hosted by the Kenai Peninsula Chapter of national nonprofit Trout Unlimited, the event will showcase a number of fishing-related short films from around the world.

The money raised from the festival will go directly toward the chapter’s mission of educating the peninsula about the importance of conservation efforts and sustainable fishing practices.

Funds will also go toward efforts to protect anadromous streams and rivers on the peninsula. In partnership with the Kenai Watershed Forum, the local chapter has mapped 17 miles of streams that were not once part of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Anadromous Waters Catalog. The catalog affords these bodies of water protection under the state.

In addition to short films, the festival will feature a silent auction of fly rods, fishing trips, local brand apparel and more. Beer sales, donated by Kenai River Brewing Company, will also go toward the chapter.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be held at Main Street Tap and Grill on Monday, October 9. Doors open at 5 p.m. You can purchase tickets online at FlyFilmFest.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.