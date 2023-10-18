Grant Aviation expands Kenai flight options as Ravn leaves

Following the news that Ravn Alaska will no longer fly to Kenai, competitor Grant Aviation announced Tuesday it will add up to 50 flights a week out of the airport.

Ravn will cease operations from the Kenai Municipal Airport Friday, citing a pilot shortage for the decision. But beginning Saturday, Grant says it will increase flights between Kenai and Anchorage by 30%.

In a press release Tuesday, the airline said the 35-minute flight is well-utilized by both Kenai Peninsula residents avoiding the drive to Anchorage, and by oil and gas workers who use it as part of their regular commute. The statement also says Grant is looking into expanding their service on this route even further.

The Kenai airport is also served by Kenai Aviation, a local charter company that began offering regularly scheduled flights last year.