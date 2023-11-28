What is sleigh foot, and what causes it?

In the winter months, moose encounters are not uncommon. As people share these encounters on social media, the occasional image or video of a moose with elongated and curved nails goes viral. The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge recently addressed this issue, known as sleigh foot, in a Facebook post.

Also known as sleigh hoof or slipper foot, scientists believe the condition is caused by copper and selenium deficiencies in a moose’s diet. Inflammation between the hoof and foot bones, as well as walking limp, may also contribute.

While sleigh hoof can lead to complications, the condition is not fatal. Nick Fowler is the Kenai Peninsula area biologist for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. He says moose can respond quickly to deficiencies that may cause sleigh hoof.

“Moose are also wild animals that live outside, and we always like to remind people that they’re a lot tougher than we give them credit for,” Fowler said. “We see a lot of moose limping in the winter time, moose with superficial injuries on occasion. It’s really incredible how tough they are and the harrowing experiences they go through just being a wild animal.”

Like hair or fingernails, hooves are made of keratin. Conditions like sleigh hoof are not chronic, and can correct themselves over time

Although there is no long-term tracking data of this condition, Fowler says it is most commonly reported in Southcentral Alaska, where the majority of the state’s population lives. The Kenai Peninsula also sees a few cases of sleigh hoof each year.

Fowler added that winter is one of the best times of year to practice moose safety.

“As we get into winter, and moose start redistributing on the landscape, it’s not uncommon for a lot of moose to be hanging around in town,” he said. “We always want to remind people to be aware that in Alaska, there is a probability of running into a wild animal almost everywhere.”

The best way to prevent negative wildlife interactions is to stop them from happening in the first place. Fowler suggests minimizing attractants, like salt or edible plants, outside of your home. He also says to keep a lookout for moose on the roadways.