Soldotna man pleads guilty to improper harvest of bull moose

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM AKST
Alaska moose in 2019.
Photo courtesy of Paul Twardock
An Alaska moose in 2019.

A Soldotna man pleaded guilty last week to charges of improperly harvesting and possessing a bull moose.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers say they discovered a moose hide and guts disposed of on Gas Well Road in Kalifornsky in early October. The moose’s Alaska Department of Fish & Game radio collar had been cut off.

The moose was a two-and-a-half-year-old bull, killed in late September at Mile 10 of K-Beach Road, according to troopers. Based on its age, the moose was not legal to hunt.

Troopers identified 42-year-old Guy Gonzales as a suspect, and say he admitted to harvesting the moose and throwing away the collar. Troopers seized the meat and donated it, and charged Gonzales with three misdemeanor counts.

Gonzales’s guilty plea came with a $1,500 fine, $1,000 in restitution for the moose, and three years of misdemeanor probation.
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
Support for KDLL's Report For America Coverage comes from Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area
