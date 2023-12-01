Kenai bluff stabilization project goes out for bid

The long-sought Kenai bluff stabilization project went out for bid yesterday, Nov. 29.

City of Kenai officials celebrated an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers in late September. The project design involves building a 5,000-foot stone wall along the north bank of the Kenai River, where the bluff has been eroding for decades. The berm should allow the bluff to stabilize over time.

Any qualified contractor can submit a bid through Dec. 29, for the $42 million project. The city has already secured $28 million in federal money through Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and $6.5 million from the state legislature.

Bluff stabilization has been Kenai’s capital priority for three decades. Back in September, City Manager Terry Eubank said the bid should be awarded in 2024, and construction should kick off in 2024 or 2025.