Kenai borough employee brings gun to borough building, prompting arrest

Troopers arrested a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee Wednesday after he entered the borough building with a concealed weapon. Thirty-five-year-old Lucas Thein’s arrest on assault charges was related to a domestic violence incident reported earlier in the week, though, not the gun.

Thein, who has worked at the borough as a helpdesk technician for the last six months according to his LinkedIn profile, entered the borough building in Soldotna with a concealed handgun. A borough employee called 911 because of, “concern over recent activity involving Lucas’ behavior.” According to Soldotna Police Chief Gene Meek, the gun was placed loosely in the pocket of Thein’s hoodie, with the outline visible to building employees.

The event spawned a multi-agency response, including the Soldotna Police Department, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska State Troopers.

The officers determined Thein had not broken the law and that no violation was committed, and completed their investigation. But troopers arrested Thein on three charges of fourth-degree assault, related to a report from the previous weekend.

According to charging documents, Thein’s long-term girlfriend reported to troopers that he had punched and slapped her on two occasions, causing painful injuries. She also reported a more recent incident in which he slapped her in the face, then pushed one of their toddler-age children.

Thein had also been arrested in 2019 on multiple assault charges, but the charges were ultimately dismissed.

On Wednesday, according to court documents, troopers contacted Thein once he had been detained following the borough incident building and attempted to interview him about the domestic violence reports. He refused to talk, requested an attorney and was taken to Wildwood Correctional Complex in Kenai.

Borough officials said the event was related to an internal personnel issue, but had no further comment on the situation and referred questions to law enforcement.

Thein made an initial court appearance on the charges Thursday morning and posted bail Friday. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 25.