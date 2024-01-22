Alaska's new director of Ocean Energy Management on a future of renewables

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has a new regional director for the state of Alaska. The federal agency, which oversees offshore waters around the whole country, has new renewable energy goals, and visited the Kenai Peninsula this week. KDLL’s Riley Board talked new Director Givey Kochanowski and other staff members during their trip.

You can listen to our full conversation with Kochanowski, as well as Renewables Champion Richard Nose and Plans Section Chief Jack Newell below.