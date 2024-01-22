© 2024 KDLL
Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula
Alaska's new director of Ocean Energy Management on a future of renewables

KDLL | By Riley Board
Published January 22, 2024 at 9:48 AM AKST
The view across Cook Inlet from Kenai in October, 2023.
Riley Board
/
KDLL
The view across Cook Inlet from Kenai in October, 2023.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has a new regional director for the state of Alaska. The federal agency, which oversees offshore waters around the whole country, has new renewable energy goals, and visited the Kenai Peninsula this week. KDLL’s Riley Board talked new Director Givey Kochanowski and other staff members during their trip.

You can listen to our full conversation with Kochanowski, as well as Renewables Champion Richard Nose and Plans Section Chief Jack Newell below.

BOEM Conversation
Local News Bureau of Ocean Energy Managementrenewable energy
Riley Board
Riley Board is a Report For America participant and senior reporter at KDLL covering rural communities on the central Kenai Peninsula.
Support for KDLL's Report For America Coverage comes from Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area
