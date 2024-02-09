Kenaitze liaison at K-Beach Elementary arrested for indecent exposure

A Kenaitze Indian Tribe employee working at K-Beach Elementary School was arrested Friday for exposing himself to a child in the bathroom at the school, per Soldotna Police.

According to a press release this afternoon, K-Beach Elementary staff reported an incident of “inappropriate interaction between a Kenaitze cultural liaison aid and a student” to police Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the school and contacted 24-year-old Christopher Adams of Soldotna.

Police say they investigated a claim that Adams had “intentionally exposed his genitals in a provocative manner” to a student in a bathroom. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District relieved Adams of his duties immediately after the claim, removed him from the premises and banned him from all school campuses, per SPD.

On Friday, police say, they interviewed Adams and arrested him for second-degree indecent exposure.

In a statement published to its website Friday, Kenaitze said it’s aware of the investigation and cooperating with police.

“The tribe takes the safety of those it serves and the community seriously,” the statement reads. “It completes a thorough criminal history background check of all employees, both at the time of hire and periodically thereafter.”

Soldotna PD directed parents of K-Beach students to contact the school district with any questions, and said the investigation is ongoing.